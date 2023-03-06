Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.60. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently -29.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

