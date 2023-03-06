iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $191.50 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.71.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

