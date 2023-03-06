First Manhattan Co. Acquires 310 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 203.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $637.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $633.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.66. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

