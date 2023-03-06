Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.52 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 131.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,510 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54,435 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 610,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $36.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

