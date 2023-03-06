Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $202.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.