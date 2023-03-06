First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $310.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $328.94.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

