Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.76. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.