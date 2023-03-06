Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th.
Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.76. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.
