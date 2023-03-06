SoundHound AI (SOUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th.
SoundHound AI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $3.15 on Monday. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on SOUN. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 63.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $512,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
