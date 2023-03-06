Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,150,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Teradyne by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

NASDAQ TER opened at $103.03 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $127.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

