177,764 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Ball as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

