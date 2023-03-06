Ethic Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB opened at $67.54 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

