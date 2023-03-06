First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,635 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,222,000 after purchasing an additional 75,282 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,446,000 after purchasing an additional 719,682 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 321,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,334,000 after buying an additional 1,719,882 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.