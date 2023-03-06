Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 19.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock opened at $175.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.56 and a 200-day moving average of $176.33. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.49) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.06) to GBX 3,600 ($43.44) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.13) to GBX 2,750 ($33.18) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.