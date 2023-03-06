Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

