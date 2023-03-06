Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Up 5.7 %

Broadcom stock opened at $632.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $583.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 75.05% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.89.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

