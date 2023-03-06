VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

EGY stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $562.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

