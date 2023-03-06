Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Insulet worth $108,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $287.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,786.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. Insulet’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

