First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,834 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42,229 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $51,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock worth $422,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock valued at $426,172. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

ADSK opened at $207.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.28. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.