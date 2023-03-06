Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 803,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 419,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,541 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 47,081 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $420.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

