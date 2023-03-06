First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 8,628 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $59,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,772,000 after acquiring an additional 111,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,115,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,304,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 101.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,437,000 after buying an additional 686,696 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM opened at $48.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

