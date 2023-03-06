First Trust Advisors LP Sells 47,261 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.35% of Black Hills worth $59,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $45,758,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,582,000 after acquiring an additional 409,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 145.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.57. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

