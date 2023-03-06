8,575 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.79. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $281,310.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,863,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,144,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $151,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,857,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,664,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $281,310.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,863,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,144,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,287 shares of company stock worth $4,352,843. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

