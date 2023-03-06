Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PARA. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

