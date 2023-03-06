NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 361,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

