Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

LECO opened at $173.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

