SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $105,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% in the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after buying an additional 254,029 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after buying an additional 115,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Cowen upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.65.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SEDG opened at $326.83 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 198.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

