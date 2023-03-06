Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 3,523 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $105.46 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.32.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Articles

