First Trust Advisors LP Has $49.08 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $49,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Up 1.6 %

XYL opened at $103.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

