Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

