First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 156,309 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.75% of Pentair worth $49,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 88.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pentair Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

PNR stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

