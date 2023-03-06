Ethic Inc. Cuts Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHG opened at $69.32 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42.

IHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.82) to GBX 6,000 ($72.40) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,450.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

