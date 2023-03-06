Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

