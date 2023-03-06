Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 48,945 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,945 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.50% of OGE Energy worth $109,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Insider Activity

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

