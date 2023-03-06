Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Nordson worth $126,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN opened at $222.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.72. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

