HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $124,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 325.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.8 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.56 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen lowered HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

