Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $221,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 85.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Up 2.6 %

OGS stock opened at $80.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

