Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its position in Chindata Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 1,985,521 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,208,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,936,000 after buying an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after buying an additional 278,887 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,435,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after buying an additional 323,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Chindata Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 920,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $7.42 on Monday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

