Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Li Auto Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CLSA lowered their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
