Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CLSA lowered their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.