Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,417 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after buying an additional 157,380 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $112.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.