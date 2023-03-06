Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 1,732 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $838.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $825.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $789.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

