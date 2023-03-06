Federated Hermes Inc. Has $12.30 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.34% of ICU Medical worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 134.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $169.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.43. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.