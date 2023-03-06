Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,925 shares of company stock worth $5,011,431. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $194.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.92. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $194.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.