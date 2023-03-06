Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,025.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 688,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after acquiring an additional 627,734 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,106,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,041,000 after acquiring an additional 444,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after acquiring an additional 200,864 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 777.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 301,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 267,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.21.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,772. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

