Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,309,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,437,000 after buying an additional 377,878 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,187,000 after purchasing an additional 251,066 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $189,387,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,444,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,416,000 after acquiring an additional 633,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.22 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.