Ethic Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

ALB stock opened at $259.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

