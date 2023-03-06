Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $2,677,606. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.0 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

