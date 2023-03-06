Ethic Inc. Has $712,000 Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $46.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

