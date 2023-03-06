Federated Hermes Inc. Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Novartis by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.68 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

