Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Markel worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 560.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2,270.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 32.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,344.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,359.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,264.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

