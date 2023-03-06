Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,351 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 628.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,515,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 539,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Plug Power Stock Up 3.8 %

Plug Power Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $13.84 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

